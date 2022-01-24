Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Hails Hakim Ziyech Performance in 'Best Position' for Chelsea vs Spurs

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Hakim Ziyech after his goalscoring performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Moroccan opened the scoring in the second-half with a fantastic strike as he put in one of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel was full of praise for Ziyech after he played in his 'best position'.

When asked about the performance of Ziyech, Tuchel said: "It was one of his best matches today because he was very reliable. It was also maybe his best position to be on the wing. We had the wide position on the right wing, that position does not normally exist in that particular manner when we play 3-4-3, it is more of a wing back."

The Blues boss continued to suggest that his side could continue to play the formation, which got the best out of his attackers.

"Maybe we can think about doing this. It was good because it gave him the opportunity to take risks where it was possible to take risks. He was very reliable on the ball in moments where it is necessary," he continued.

"The work rate was always outstanding. You can always rely on him on work rate and counter-pressing. So yes, well done and he needs to keep on going like everyone else."

It wasn't just Ziyech who looked good as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku all thrived in attack, creating several chances in the Blues' dominating performance.

