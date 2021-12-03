Thomas Tuchel Hails Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Influence Since Injury Return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes Hakim Ziyech is back to his best after sustaining a shoulder injury at the start of the season.

The 28-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Blues in all competitions this term after injuring his shoulder during the Super Cup win over Villarreal back in August, a game where he scored the opener.

He has been in and out of the side this term but has featured in five of the last six Premier League outings, starting against Newcastle United and Manchester United, before coming off the bench against Watford in midweek to score the winner.

Ziyech is pushing his case for a regular starting role in the competitive Chelsea attack, and although Tuchel wouldn't confirm if he would start against West Ham, he was quick to praise the Moroccan winger.

“I like him," responded Tuchel to Ziyech's recent form.

""I can feel it. He feels better now, it took him a long time. He was always very ambitious. With his shoulder injury I could feel the 100% he could give was not the 100% of his top level.

"Now he feels much better, he smiles, he is happy, he is decisive. He had huge influence now from the bench against Leicester and Watford, two matches in between from the start.

"He’s in a good shape, in good form and state of mind and we want him absolutely to be influential. I will not tell you if he starts tomorrow or comes from the bench.”

