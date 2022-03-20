Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Impressive' Chelsea Squad After 2-0 FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hailed his 'impressive' squad following their convincing 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon that saw them progress through to the FA Cup semi-finals.

Goals came from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech as the European champions took home a deserved cup win on away soil.

Middlesbrough came into the tie having already knocked Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur out of the competition, but Thomas Tuchel's team were seemingly just a stretch too far for them to compete with.

imago1010649604h

Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel labelled his side 'impressive' following their quarter-final victory on Saturday afternoon.

"They showed a very impressive attitude and spirit," he said, as quoted by football.london. "This is exactly what we want and demand.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I demand it from myself and in the consequence and in the last consequence for the players. They have huge talent and with huge talent comes huge responsibility.

"And now, they do it also for the fans and the people at Chelsea who are not in the spotlight. They do it also for themselves. They do it as a team because this is what they signed up for.

imago1010724383h

"They are a special group of players, in a very special and ambitious club. This is sometimes what life demands from you and that’s special things."

There has been a lot of anxiety in recent weeks among Chelsea fans due to sanctions imposed on their owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government.

As a result, the club are undergoing a changing of the guards as the side's ownership has been put up for sale. Nevertheless, the Blues have failed to drop points or lose a tie since the news.

imago1010743320h
