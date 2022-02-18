Thomas Tuchel Hails Kepa Arrizabalaga for Chelsea Performances in Edouard Mendy Absence

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed Kepa Arrizabalaga for his performances during Edouard Mendy's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The goalkeeper proved his worth in the Blues' Club World Cup campaign and FA Cup fifth round clash against Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League game against Crystal Palace, Tuchel heaped praise on the Spaniard.

He said: "A problem in terms of performance because Kepa is so good in training and in games. He could be the number one. He isn’t because we have Mendy and Edou is our number one.

"There’s no need to change. It is full credit to Kepa, he’s an outstanding character and a fantastic team player.

"I have not experienced many players with the capacity to cope with the situation as he did. He comes out stronger of this situation forever."

The German continued to thank the goalkeeper for the attitude he has shown in training day in day out despite being Chelsea's back-up goalkeeper.

"I can only say thank you on a daily basis of how much he gives to the team," he continued. "Was an incredible hard decision because he was a huge part of the semi-final in the Club World Cup, to bring us to the final. Two or three big, big saves.

"Still, we would have done the same thing if it was the other way around. We accepted it normal but it is not normal how he behaves, how he pushes the team in moments like this. He deserves the very best.”

