Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Outstanding' Thiago Silva for Time Together at Chelsea & PSG

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed Thiago Silva for their time spent together at Stamford Bridge and during a period at PSG.

The pair have worked together in two different spells, winning trophies both in France and England.

Speaking to Fred Caldeira, Tuchel heaped praise on the Brazilian legend.

When asked about the 37-year-old world class central defender, Tuchel said: "For me, from day one it was outstanding to have him in my team, in Paris as my captain, and now by accident again with Chelsea.

"I wished it so much for him that he can win these last trophies that he never had, like the World Cup for clubs and the Champions League. That was big dream with Paris, and so he did it with Chelsea."

The German head coach then continued to praise the pressure that Silva puts on himself, allowing him to keep up the impressive form he has shown.

"It helps him, not a matter of age, with his demands and pressure that he puts on himself to relieve a little bit of the pressure and handle it with a bit more freedom," Tuchel continued.

"He feels the pressure because he's so involved, he's so committed, he wants to deliver.

"Every supporter in Brazil can be very sure that he is really the guy who wants to have it spot on, help the team achieve the biggest goals. They can't be too hard on him because he's a fantastic player and person."

Chelsea and Tuchel will be hoping Silva can continue the success he has shown in his first two years at the club.

