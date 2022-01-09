Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Reliable' Malang Sarr After String of Impressive Performances for Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on defender Malang Sarr after a run of matches that has seen the Frenchman impress in Blue.

Sarr was part of the Blues defence that kept a clean sheet against Tottenham Hotspur before playing 90 minutes against Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

Speaking before Saturday's clash, Tuchel heaped praise on 'reliable' Sarr as he impressed against Spurs.

imago1008979400h

Tuchel said: "He played a good match again (against Tottenham), very good. Very happy that he did so. When we needed him, relied on him, he was reliable and he was there. Very good. He knows his role very clear.

"He appreciates to be in the team and when is necessary he steps up and shows he can be a strong teammate and player."

Read More

The defender has become a fantastic rotation option for Tuchel's Chelsea after a loan deal broke down in the summer with Sarr ready to depart.

Instead, he stuck around and trained with the first team before being handed his opportunities, primarily in domestic cup matches.

imago1009019115h

With Thiago Silva unavailable due to testing positive for Covid-19, which he is now negative for, Sarr was called upon in a back four for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Spurs. The defender impressed alongside Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea defended strongly to keep a clean sheet.

Sarr then played against Chesterfield just days later, completing 90 minutes as he ended the match as the only recognised defender on the pitch, alongside Lewis Baker at the back.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the 22-year-old but it is clear that Tuchel values his contribution to the team.

