Thomas Tuchel Hails Romelu Lukaku as 'Missing' Piece for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has described Romelu Lukaku as the missing profile for his Chelsea team after the Belgian bagged the only goal of the game against Zenit on Tuesday.

Lukaku's goal was his fourth in four games for Chelsea since re-joining the club from Inter Milan in the summer.

Speaking after the match, as quoted by football.london, Tuchel praised the striker, describing him as the missing profile for his Chelsea side.

He said: "I don't want to be the mood-breaker but we did win also without Romelu and produced results. But he was the type of profile we were missing in our team, not just because of the talent but because of the personality.

"He is super a humble guy, loves football, loves to train, is such a good communicator in the dressing room, and is open to everybody. That creates a certain energy around him in the team that we are proud of and what to have because we believe in it."

Speaking on what it took to win the Champions League last season, Tuchel said: "The spirit and atmosphere last year took us very far and it's important we have it again.

We have it with Romelu because he loves Chelsea, he knows what the club is about. He is not shy to speak out loud here and help with his goals. If we miss him for one game, or hopefully not more games, we will try to find different solutions to we create chances,"

"But we have him and we are very pleased because he gives everybody around him confidence. It is the best start for strikers to score, to be decisive. There is no talk, no video, that can have the same impact."

