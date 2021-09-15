September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Hails Romelu Lukaku as 'Missing' Piece for Chelsea

The puzzle is complete.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has described Romelu Lukaku as the missing profile for his Chelsea team after the Belgian bagged the only goal of the game against Zenit on Tuesday.

Lukaku's goal was his fourth in four games for Chelsea since re-joining the club from Inter Milan in the summer.

Speaking after the match, as quoted by football.london, Tuchel praised the striker, describing him as the missing profile for his Chelsea side.

1006593702

He said: "I don't want to be the mood-breaker but we did win also without Romelu and produced results. But he was the type of profile we were missing in our team, not just because of the talent but because of the personality.

"He is super a humble guy, loves football, loves to train, is such a good communicator in the dressing room, and is open to everybody. That creates a certain energy around him in the team that we are proud of and what to have because we believe in it."

1006593696

Speaking on what it took to win the Champions League last season, Tuchel said: "The spirit and atmosphere last year took us very far and it's important we have it again. 

We have it with Romelu because he loves Chelsea, he knows what the club is about. He is not shy to speak out loud here and help with his goals. If we miss him for one game, or hopefully not more games, we will try to find different solutions to we create chances,"

"But we have him and we are very pleased because he gives everybody around him confidence. It is the best start for strikers to score, to be decisive. There is no talk, no video, that can have the same impact."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35009455
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Romelu Lukaku as 'Missing' Piece for Chelsea

sipa_34596359
News

Report: Andreas Christensen is Set to Sign New Deal at Chelsea

pjimage (24)
News

Romelu Lukaku Makes Hilarious Antonio Rudiger Admission After Zenit Solo Run

Chalobah training.jfif
News

Report: Chelsea Keen to Renew Centre-Back Trevoh Chalobah's Contract

Rudiger 1
News

Antonio Rudiger Delivers Chelsea Verdict After Zenit Victory

sipa_33567925
News

Report: 'One of the Top Earners' - Kai Havertz's Contract Is Revealed

sipa_33493277 (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Who Should Start for Chelsea? The Blues' Attacking Wealth Analysed

sipa_34757574
News

Antonio Rudiger Sends Chelsea Teammates Champions League Message