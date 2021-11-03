Thomas Tuchel Hails Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Performance in Malmo Victory

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Ruben Loftus-Cheek for his impressive performanc as Chelsea came out 1-0 victors against Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Loftus-Cheek was impressive in the middle of the park, carrying the ball through midfield on several occassions as he completed no less than seven take-ons in the match.

Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel was full of praise for the 25-year-old.

Tuchel said: "I think we can give him credit to find his way in the match. He fought his way through. Maybe this was symbolic for him that he didn't disappear. He wants to dominate opponents. He is too talented to just be a part of the group. He needs to use his talent."

The German continued to say that admit that he 'likes' Loftus-Cheek 'a lot' as he said: “He was involved in many dangerous attacks and I like Ruben a lot. He shows his potential, we all believe in him and now it’s up to him to show the consistency to fight his way into the team on a regular basis.”

Loftus-Cheek has forced his way into the starting XI in recent weeks with a series of fantastic performances and with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic facing spells on the sidelines over recent weeks, the Englishman could keep his place.

