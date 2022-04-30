Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Hails Saul Niguez Professionalism Amid Limited Chelsea Minutes

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for loanee Saul Niguez this week when questioned on the Spaniard's future at the club.

The 27-year-old moved to west London last summer on loan from Atletico Madrid and is expected to return to the Spanish capital at the end of the current season.

Having struggled to solidify a place for himself in the current Chelsea squad, Saul has racked up just eight league appearances for himself so far this season.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel praised Saul for his professionalism amid a lack of minutes at his club.

"At the moment, it is a difficult situation for him personally," he said, as quoted by football.london, "but I like that he still gives his input.

"It is like this in team sports that even if it does not make you happy – and I am sure he is not – he is still positive and still pushing, he takes care about the quality in training with the group that doesn't play so much.

"It means a lot to me and the atmosphere in the dressing room that he stays competitive within the group.

"I don't have a lot of good news for him when I tell him the starting line-up. He needs to stay involved mentally and physically, that is what he does, although it is not easy.

"We are very grateful, we also demand it, but it tells us he is a real sportsman.

"For the end of the season, now is not the moment, but we still need to fight for qualification for the Champions League and the best possible outcome. We have a final to play. We will talk when it is time."

