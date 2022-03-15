Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Strong Character' Edouard Mendy Ahead of Lille Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Edouard Mendy for his performances this season, hailing his character also.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has shown his quality for the Blues this season and returns to France as Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Tuchel heaped praise upon his shot-stopper both as a person and as one of his players.

imago1008769085h

When asked about ex-Rennes star Mendy, Tuchel said: “Edou is a top guy with a strong character. He is also very humble. 

"I think everyone at Chelsea, including the supporters, wish this success for him because he gives everything for the team. He is very calm and he transmits that calmness to our defenders. He always thinks about the team. He is exceptional and I am very happy to have him in my squad. I am pleased to coach him and it's great to have him here every day. He is fantastic."

Chelsea know that they will need their keeper to recreate the form he showed last season if they are to go deep into the UEFA Champions League once more.

Mendy will be keen to add to his impressive trophy haul since signing for Chelsea, lifting the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup in his first seasons in Blue.

He also added the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal back in February as well as claiming several individual awards for his fantastic form over the past year.

Chelsea go into Wednesday's clash with a 2-0 lead from the first leg and will be keen to progress to the quarter final stages as they look to retain their Champions League crown at the end of the season.

