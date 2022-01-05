'He is a Big Impact' - Thomas Tuchel Lauds Thiago Silva After Chelsea Contract Extension

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed Thiago Silva as the 'Benjamin Button' of football.

The Blues defender has signed a new contract at the club that will see him remain in west London until the end of next season.

He was set to leave the European Champions in the summer after signing from PSG in 2020, but Chelsea have now been able to agree a new deal with the 37-year-old.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel praised the Brazilian centre-back after the announcement of his contract extension.

“Benjamin Button. Thiago Button of football! I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that. It is a miracle in a way. He came to this league, this schedule, this approach and intensity of a daily business, in the every end of his career.

"This was very brave. I know how much effort he puts in to stay fit. Off the pitch, at home, he takes care of his recovery and sleep, of his nutrition. This is outstanding. Only because of that this is possible.

"We are happy because the new contract makes him calm. Thiago needs to be calm because he is a very sensitive and emotional person. This makes him very precious for our team and for our dressing room.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He can feel emotions, he can feel different state of emotions from others and can help so much. He is calm, he has huge targets. He is a big impact, he is available how he needs to be available. When he plays he plays strong, it’s a big help. Good for him and good for us.”

Silva himself expressed his delight too, with the defender being a huge fan favourite at Chelsea.

"To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season. I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity.

"I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived. It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world."

