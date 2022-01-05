'He is a Big Impact' - Thomas Tuchel Lauds Thiago Silva After Chelsea Contract Extension

Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Hails Thiago Silva as the 'Benjamin Button' of Football

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed Thiago Silva as the 'Benjamin Button' of football. 

The Blues defender has signed a new contract at the club that will see him remain in west London until the end of next season. 

He was set to leave the European Champions in the summer after signing from PSG in 2020, but Chelsea have now been able to agree a new deal with the 37-year-old. 

imago1006594970h

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel praised the Brazilian centre-back after the announcement of his contract extension.

“Benjamin Button. Thiago Button of football! I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that. It is a miracle in a way. He came to this league, this schedule, this approach and intensity of a daily business, in the every end of his career. 

"This was very brave. I know how much effort he puts in to stay fit. Off the pitch, at home, he takes care of his recovery and sleep, of his nutrition. This is outstanding. Only because of that this is possible. 

Read More

"We are happy because the new contract makes him calm. Thiago needs to be calm because he is a very sensitive and emotional person. This makes him very precious for our team and for our dressing room. 

imago1006780000h

"He can feel emotions, he can feel different state of emotions from others and can help so much. He is calm, he has huge targets. He is a big impact, he is available how he needs to be available. When he plays he plays strong, it’s a big help. Good for him and good for us.”

Silva himself expressed his delight too, with the defender being a huge fan favourite at Chelsea.

"To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season. I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. 

"I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived. It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008930882h
News

'He is a Big Impact' - Thomas Tuchel Lauds Thiago Silva After Chelsea Contract Extension

45 seconds ago
imago1008951948h
News

'Their Communication is Going on' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Working Hard to Keep Antonio Rudiger

30 minutes ago
imago1008822419h (1)
News

Christensen, Chalobah, Lukaku, Werner: The Latest Chelsea Injury & Fitness News Ahead of Tottenham Cup Tie

1 hour ago
imago1007574215h (1)
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

1 hour ago
imago1007424933h (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku Will be Fined by Chelsea After Comments

8 hours ago
imago1007424933h (4)
News

'I Don’t Know What he Feels' - Thomas Tuchel Unsure on Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Future

8 hours ago
imago1008645837h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Handed Boost as Timo Werner Returns to Training Ahead of Spurs Clash

9 hours ago
imago1008891434h (2)
News

'It’s About Adaption' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Chelsea Will Get the Best Out of Romelu Lukaku

9 hours ago