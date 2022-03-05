Thomas Tuchel Hails Thiago Silva for Performances Following Chelsea's Thrashing of Burnley

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hailed his star centre-back Thiago Silva over his recent performances following his side's 4-0 win over Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazil international signed for the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain, Tuchel's previous club, in 2020 and has since become an integral part of the European champions' defence.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking after his side's weekend win over Burnley, Tuchel praised his star centre-back Silva, labelling him a proper professional.

"Good. He is good," he sadi, as quoted by football.london. "He is so professional.

"The dressing rooms are not so big here – which is not a problem – but you're in there for an hour and 15 minutes after 40 hours together so close, you see that even today, even if I know him after Paris, the focus and how professional he prepares for every single game.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"That's why he can perform like this. In a match that has so many long balls, so many second balls where you rely on the quality of your first touch, so many times where if you win a ball in the air, you have to think it lands or does it come back again in a second wave, or does it stay with you?

"If you have the technical ability it makes a huge difference and that is what he does.

"It is very impressive but I can tell you he works very, very hard and on top of it he is a fantastic person and a big character in the dressing room."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube