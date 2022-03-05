Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Hails Thiago Silva for Performances Following Chelsea's Thrashing of Burnley

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hailed his star centre-back Thiago Silva over his recent performances following his side's 4-0 win over Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazil international signed for the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain, Tuchel's previous club, in 2020 and has since become an integral part of the European champions' defence.

imago1009370618h (1)

Speaking after his side's weekend win over Burnley, Tuchel praised his star centre-back Silva, labelling him a proper professional.

"Good. He is good," he sadi, as quoted by football.london. "He is so professional.

Read More

"The dressing rooms are not so big here – which is not a problem – but you're in there for an hour and 15 minutes after 40 hours together so close, you see that even today, even if I know him after Paris, the focus and how professional he prepares for every single game.

imago1010369961h

"That's why he can perform like this. In a match that has so many long balls, so many second balls where you rely on the quality of your first touch, so many times where if you win a ball in the air, you have to think it lands or does it come back again in a second wave, or does it stay with you?

"If you have the technical ability it makes a huge difference and that is what he does.

"It is very impressive but I can tell you he works very, very hard and on top of it he is a fantastic person and a big character in the dressing room."

