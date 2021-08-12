Thomas Tuchel Hails Trevoh Chalobah Following UEFA Super Cup Triumph

The defender has been hailed and rightly so.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed the performances of Trevoh Chalobah ahead of the 2021/22 season for the Blues.

Chalobah impressed in pre-season and played 120 minutes for the London side as Tuchel's men lifted the UEFA Super Cup, beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties.

Speaking after winning the trophy, Tuchel was full of praise for Chalobah.

When asked if the defender has forced his ways into Tuchel's thinking for the season, the German said: "Absolutely that’s why he played. He played good against Arsenal and he played a good game also against Bournemouth, then Arsenal, then Tottenham. We wanted to have guys on the fireld who are capable to play 90 minutes."

Tuchel was well aware of the attributes Chalobah possessed as the Chelsea boss faced off against the 22-year-old in Ligue 1 last season.

Speaking on his performances in training, Tuchel praised the defender: "Trevoh was first in training the very first in training and is physically strong and deserved to play by his performances so far and again today he was very strong." he said.

Chalobah played the whole 120 minutes and Tuchel explained how the experienced players who featured from the bench helped the young defender settle into the side.

"He suffered in some moments but later with Azpi by his side and Jorgi close to him and helping him in tactical organisation he stepped again up." he said.

"He never lost face and stayed calm and was physical enough to play 120 minutes. It was quite impressive."

Tuchel's comments come after Chelsea fans voted that they would rather keep Chalobah at the club than sign Jules Kounde this summer and the manager hinted that there is a chance that the 22-year-old will stay at Stamford Bridge this season.

He admitted: "He forced his way into our thinking. Let’s see how it goes."We still have some days to decide his personal future but in the moment he shows his value to the team."

