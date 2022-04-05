Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Wonderkid' Mateo Kovacic's Journey Since Joining Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised star midfielder Mateo Kovacic, labelling him a 'wonderkid' while discussing his journey at the west London club.

The Croatian international signed for the Blues back in 2019 after four years at Real Madrid, the last of which was spent at Chelsea on loan.

On Wednesday evening, Kovacic will get the chance to face his former side once again as Chelsea host Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

imago1010844838h

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their midweek Champions League tie on Wednesday evening, manager Thomas Tuchel praised his star midfielder when asked about his journey so far in west London.

"I think he is still completing it," he told the press. "He looks like a wonderkid in training in some exercises. Today he had an outstanding training session and is a fantastic character.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"A lovely guy, a humble guy, and so interested in sports. He's so happy to train and deliver for the team. It's a true pleasure.

imago1010647197h

"Even at Real Madrid, I was aware of his talent and I felt there was a next step coming.

"I'm very happy that he's my player and plays a lot this season. He is crucial to us on the pitch and off the pitch in the way he behaves." 

Since beginning his journey with the Blues on loan back in 2018, he has made a total of 176 appearances across five seasons, scoring just four goals.

