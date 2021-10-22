Thomas Tuchel: Hakim Ziyech is Still an Important Player for Chelsea Despite Recent Struggles

Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Hakim Ziyech, expressing his trust in the Chelsea midfielder despite poor recent form.

The Moroccan was a key player for Tuchel in pre-season but an injury suffered against Villarreal saw him out of the team and he has failed to regain his form since.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match with Norwich City, Tuchel expressed his trust in the midfielder.

Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua

When asked about Ziyech's absence from the team in recent weeks, Tuchel said: "First of all, he fought his way into the team and was in the team at the beginning of the season because of performance. It was so obvious in pre-season that he had to be on the pitch. To start from there, he was on the pitch.

"He scored and had the injury in the Super Cup game. From there I felt it cost him a lot because, maybe even until today, I don’t feel him 100% free with his shoulders. Surely when we played him and made him play 90 minutes, we also started him after that in the Champions League and Premier League.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"I felt that even if it’s maybe no pain, it could be subconscious. There is something that limits him in his movement and freedom to move and turn, accelerate and decelerate. I think we need time and patience, he needs to fight his way back into the team. That is the way it is.

"We were looking for the spot whilst he was out, other guys performed and came in and performed straight. He is one of our players. We will never lose trust or patience with him, he will stay an important player I am sure."

The Blues face Norwich in the early kick-off on Saturday and all the information you need ahead of the game can be found here.

