    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel: Hakim Ziyech is Still an Important Player for Chelsea Despite Recent Struggles

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Hakim Ziyech, expressing his trust in the Chelsea midfielder despite poor recent form.

    The Moroccan was a key player for Tuchel in pre-season but an injury suffered against Villarreal saw him out of the team and he has failed to regain his form since.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match with Norwich City, Tuchel expressed his trust in the midfielder.

    sipa_35325856

    When asked about Ziyech's absence from the team in recent weeks, Tuchel said: "First of all, he fought his way into the team and was in the team at the beginning of the season because of performance. It was so obvious in pre-season that he had to be on the pitch. To start from there, he was on the pitch. 

    "He scored and had the injury in the Super Cup game. From there I felt it cost him a lot because, maybe even until today, I don’t feel him 100% free with his shoulders. Surely when we played him and made him play 90 minutes, we also started him after that in the Champions League and Premier League.

    sipa_35323571

    "I felt that even if it’s maybe no pain, it could be subconscious. There is something that limits him in his movement and freedom to move and turn, accelerate and decelerate. I think we need time and patience, he needs to fight his way back into the team. That is the way it is. 

    "We were looking for the spot whilst he was out, other guys performed and came in and performed straight. He is one of our players. We will never lose trust or patience with him, he will stay an important player I am sure."

    The Blues face Norwich in the early kick-off on Saturday and all the information you need ahead of the game can be found here.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_34551511
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Hakim Ziyech is Still an Important Player for Chelsea Despite Recent Struggles

    just now
    sipa_35323871 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Daniel Farke's Norwich Side Ahead of Chelsea Clash

    20 minutes ago
    chelsea-fc-v-zenit-st-petersburg-group-h-uefa-champions-league (1)
    Match Coverage

    Preview: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35009443
    News

    Tuchel Confirms Lukaku & Werner Will Miss Next Two Matches vs Norwich City & Southampton

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (24)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Rules Christian Pulisic Out of Chelsea's Clash vs Norwich

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35009438 (1)
    News

    Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Norwich City

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35236800 (9)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Norwich City

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35184698 (3)
    Features/Opinions

    Five Defenders Chelsea Could Look to Sign in the Upcoming Transfer Windows

    2 hours ago