Thomas Tuchel: Hakim Ziyech needs time to adapt at Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech needs to be given time to adapt to life at Chelsea and the Premier League, says Thomas Tuchel.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues in the summer from Ajax after agreeing a pre-contract with the club back in February 2020.

Ziyech has suffered several injury setbacks which saw him miss the start of the season

He has made 18 appearances this season but has only recorded two goals and four assists in those games. Ziyech has only featured once in Tuchel's opening four games in charge - an unused substitute in the previous two matches.

But Tuchel confirmed he will get his chance against Barnsley but wants patience to be shown over his ability as he adapts to life England.

"Hopefully tomorrow [Thursday] we'll see the best of him," said Tuchel. "He's had a good week in training and we count on Hakim like everybody else, there are absolutely no doubts about that.

"We [previously] made decisions on other players – not against him – and tomorrow he will have the chance to show the same quality that he shows in training, the same determination.

"For me, it's clear he needs to adapt to this kind of football, this kind of league. He's come from a strong Ajax squad but they were the benchmark in the league. And it's not the same intensity and it's not the same competition as it is here."

Tuchel added: "But he's adapting, and he has the certain quality to decide matches and the certain quality to do the unexpected, which can give us an extra twist in any game and on any level.

"He proved that with Ajax and of course we want to push him to the same level of performance that he showed there, and this is our job."

