Jorginho & Ruben Loftus-Cheek Hand Chelsea Double Injury Blow Ahead of Wolves Clash

Chelsea could be without midfield duo Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on Sunday afternoon against Wolves, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The Blues are currently facing an injury and Covid-19 crisis with Ben Chilwell (ACL as well), Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi all testing positive this week.

Tuchel was without the quartet along with Mateo Kovacic for the draw against Everton on Thursday night, while N'Golo Kante was an unused substitute following a return from a knee injury.

IMAGO / Sportimage

But Chelsea's problems have grown ahead of the trip to Molineux. Tuchel has revealed both Jorginho and Loftus-Cheek are doubts for the weekend's fixture after picking up injuries against the Toffees.

"Jorginho is a doubt for Sunday as he is in pain, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt because he is in pain," said the Chelsea head coach in his pre-match press conference.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Kovacic is back in training after his self-isolation period ended on Friday and Tuchel confirmed he may have no choice but to start the Croatian and Kante on Sunday due to the selection issues he is currently dealing with.

He added: "We may (have to) start with Mateo and N'Golo.

"We need to find balance because we put everything on Jorginho's shoulders. Ruben got injured yesterday. Let's see. Maybe we are forced to do crazy stuff that we don't normally do."

Kai Havertz returned to training after missing the Everton draw with illness. Tuchel didn't want to risk the Germany international and admits it's now a lottery as to who is available and involved on Sunday to face Bruno Lage's men.

"No more positive tests but the lottery starts again tomorrow," continued Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube