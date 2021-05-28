Chelsea Team News to Face Man City: Tuchel Confirms Mendy & Kante Fit for UCL Final

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Chelsea face Pep Guardiola's men at the Estadio Do Dragao and have a fully fit squad to face City in Portugal on May 29.

Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante suffered injury scares ahead of the final but returned to training on Wednesday, and Tuchel revealed the latest team news.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday in Porto, Tuchel confirmed Mendy and Kante would both be fit.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Best news ever, no injuries. I hope it stays this way until after training today."

What else did Thomas Tuchel say?

"I have full trust in everybody. How bad do you want it? I felt us very concentrated, focused in the build up with this week. There is confidence which is nice to have and a nice feeling to arrive with in a final. We had two training sessions in London. Today is the last training to find the last details."

He added: "In the end, I want to encourage them to be brave, take actions, stay active, defend and attack with aggression and that we try to be the very best and we have no regrets after the game.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube