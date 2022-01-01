Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Handed Thiago Silva Boost for Chelsea's League Clash vs Liverpool

Author:

Chelsea are set to welcome back Thiago Silva for their Premier League encounter against Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel's side host the Reds at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon looking to kick off the New Year with a victory to extend their advantage in second over Liverpool to four points.

Silva missed the Brighton draw earlier this week after picking up a hamstring injury during the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Boxing Day. 

imago1008858217h (2)

But the Brazilian offered the Blues a boost when he returned to training ahead of the league encounter against Liverpool.

Ahead of the game, Tuchel spoke to the official Chelsea website to confirm the defender's current status and whether he would be fit enough to return against Jurgen Klopp's men. 

Read More

"Thiago has hopefully no reaction and that he is available for Sunday," admitted the Chelsea head coach. 

imago1008707741h (1)

If fit, the 37-year-old is expected to return to the starting XI and is likely to play alongside Antonio Rudiger, as well as either Trevoh Chalobah or Cesar Azpilicueta in the back three. 

Azpilicueta could shift to right wing-back as the hosts look to cope with the injury absences of full-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James. 

Chelsea have other injury concerns which Tuchel will make late assessments on before he decides on his team for the crucial league match on Sunday.

He added: "We have some other players out and some others to evaluate still what’s going on and who will be available."

imago1008769250h (1)
