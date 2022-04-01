Thomas Tuchel Hands Chelsea Blow as Callum Hudson-Odoi Out for Brentford Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel handed Chelsea a blow ahead of their weekend Premier League clash with Brentford after revealing that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi would be unavailable.

The 21-year-old has been missing from the action in recent weeks due to an Achilles tendon problem and while many thought he may be able to return after the international break, it seems as though he will remain on the sidelines.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Premier League encounter with Brentford on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel revealed that Hudson-Odoi would be forced to watch the game from the dugout once again.

“Team news, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell will miss the game tomorrow," he told the press.

"Callum still feels his achilles a little bit and some lower back problems. Everyone else was in training. It is always a challenge to come back after these breaks.

"Everyone was all around the world with different experiences, some of them very successful, some of them not.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Some played a lot, some have jet lag. It’s always a challenge coming back. It’s time to regroup and go again tomorrow.”

Hudson-Odoi has registered three goals and six assists so far this season, and has been instrumental in the wide areas when coping with the absence of Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

However, he is yet to play a league game since Chelsea's 2-0 win over Tottenham back on 23 January and will be keen to make his return as soon as possible.

