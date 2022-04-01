Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Hands Chelsea Blow as Callum Hudson-Odoi Out for Brentford Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel handed Chelsea a blow ahead of their weekend Premier League clash with Brentford after revealing that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi would be unavailable.

The 21-year-old has been missing from the action in recent weeks due to an Achilles tendon problem and while many thought he may be able to return after the international break, it seems as though he will remain on the sidelines.

imago1009560833h

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Premier League encounter with Brentford on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel revealed that Hudson-Odoi would be forced to watch the game from the dugout once again.

“Team news, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell will miss the game tomorrow," he told the press.

"Callum still feels his achilles a little bit and some lower back problems. Everyone else was in training. It is always a challenge to come back after these breaks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Everyone was all around the world with different experiences, some of them very successful, some of them not.

imago1010208583h

"Some played a lot, some have jet lag. It’s always a challenge coming back. It’s time to regroup and go again tomorrow.”

Hudson-Odoi has registered three goals and six assists so far this season, and has been instrumental in the wide areas when coping with the absence of Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

However, he is yet to play a league game since Chelsea's 2-0 win over Tottenham back on 23 January and will be keen to make his return as soon as possible.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010911261h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confident of Cesar Azpilicueta Staying at Chelsea Amid Barcelona Rumours

By Jago Hemming32 minutes ago
imago1010563023h (1)
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Brentford | Premier League

By Matt Debono47 minutes ago
imago1010479508h (4)
News

UK Government 'Worried' About Controversy Surrounding Ricketts Family Bid for Chelsea

By Nick Emms54 minutes ago
imago1010976944h
News

'It's a Brilliant Decision' - Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Hails Premier League's New Five Substitute Rule

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010649340h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku Still Plays a Big Part for Chelsea Amid Inter Milan Links

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
Screenshot 2022-04-01 at 16.48.38
News

Chelsea Stars Learn 2022 Qatar World Cup Fate as Group Stage Draw Confirmed

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010948208h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Labels Christian Eriksen's Premier League Return as 'Perfect News'

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0153020952h (2)
News

Ricketts Family Bid for Chelsea Funded 'Entirely By Cash'

By Nick Emms2 hours ago