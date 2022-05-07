Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Hands Chelsea Blow as Jorginho ‘Out for Some Matches’

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has handed a huge blow to his side announcing that midfielder Jorginho will be out for 'some games' due to injury.

The Italian maestro has been instrumental in plenty of Chelsea's successes under Tuchel, even going on to be ranked third in the Ballon d'Or 2021 competition.

So far this season, the 30-year-old has made a total of 44 appearances in which he has registered nine goals and four assists.

imago1011627124h

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Tuchel announced that his star midfielder would not be fit to play against Wolves on Saturday afternoon after suffering an injury against Everton the week prior.

"Very important (to have Mateo sharp) because Jorgi got injured against Everton and is out for some games. N'Golo's struggling.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The three play in the core, and are the core of our performances in midfield so it's very important that Kova's back."

Jorginho, who will turn 31-years-old later this year, has been crucial to Chelsea since his arrival back in 2018. However, with the club's midfield ageing, alongside N'Golo Kante, the Italian's future at Stamford Bridge may be in doubt.

imago1011271647h

As such, he has been in contact with Juventus ahead of a potential summer transfer that could see him return to Serie A following four years away.

In his place, Chelsea are looking at the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, who with 48 appearances to his name this season, isn't prone to injuries.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011705469h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Wolves Clash

By Matt Debono18 minutes ago
imago1011323670h
Transfer News

Report: AS Monaco Give Aurelien Tchouameni €70M Price Tag Amid Chelsea Links

By Jago Hemming21 minutes ago
imago1011549400h (1)
Features/Opinions

‘Masterpiece or Train Wreck‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Wolves

By Matt Debono45 minutes ago
imago1011812297h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011717831h
News

Thomas Tuchel Questioned Himself After Chelsea's Dip in Premier League Form

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011705470h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Some First-Team Chelsea Players Could Play for U23s in Relegation Survival Bid

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago0158437920h
News

Todd Boehly Expected to Attend Chelsea vs Wolves After Signing Takeover Purchase Agreement

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1006287438h
News

Wolves Coach Roberts Previews 'World Class' Chelsea Clash in Lage Absence

By Nick Emms5 hours ago