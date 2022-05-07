Thomas Tuchel Hands Chelsea Blow as Jorginho ‘Out for Some Matches’

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has handed a huge blow to his side announcing that midfielder Jorginho will be out for 'some games' due to injury.

The Italian maestro has been instrumental in plenty of Chelsea's successes under Tuchel, even going on to be ranked third in the Ballon d'Or 2021 competition.

So far this season, the 30-year-old has made a total of 44 appearances in which he has registered nine goals and four assists.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Tuchel announced that his star midfielder would not be fit to play against Wolves on Saturday afternoon after suffering an injury against Everton the week prior.

"Very important (to have Mateo sharp) because Jorgi got injured against Everton and is out for some games. N'Golo's struggling.

"The three play in the core, and are the core of our performances in midfield so it's very important that Kova's back."

Jorginho, who will turn 31-years-old later this year, has been crucial to Chelsea since his arrival back in 2018. However, with the club's midfield ageing, alongside N'Golo Kante, the Italian's future at Stamford Bridge may be in doubt.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As such, he has been in contact with Juventus ahead of a potential summer transfer that could see him return to Serie A following four years away.

In his place, Chelsea are looking at the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, who with 48 appearances to his name this season, isn't prone to injuries.

