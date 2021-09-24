Thomas Tuchel Hands Chelsea Double Injury Blow Ahead of Man City Clash

Chelsea have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester City after Thomas Tuchel ruled out both Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount.

Thomas Tuchel's side host the reigning champions in west London looking to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign and extend their advantage over City and at the top of the league.

They will welcome back Edouard Mendy in between the sticks, Tuchel confirmed, but they will be without Pulisic who continues to recover from an ankle problem.

"Mendy is available and will start tomorrow," said Tuchel.

But Tuchel also delivered more bad news after ruling Mount out of the big clash at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder picked up a knock on Wednesday night vs Aston Villa and won't be risked on Saturday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Christian Pulisic is still out. For Mason Mount it is too soon, a little minor injury from the Aston Villa game. He made a huge step, progress but it is not enough to be ready for 12:30 tomorrow. Everyone else is fit and ready."

On Mount's injury and disappointment, he added: "He’s very disappointed. I didn’t feel it during the match because it happened in the second half. He played through the injury and finished the game, he felt confident enough to take an important penalty in the shootout so it was a bit of a surprise. He is doing the steps for recovery, they are huge.

"It would have been possible for him to play maybe if the game was one day later. A very little, minor injury. It is a disappointment for him and us as he is a player that he counts on. It is the same, no matter his importance and how much we rely on him, the task is to find solutions without him now and bring him back as soon as possible."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube