Thomas Tuchel has handed Manchester United a warning as he says Chelsea 'prepare to win' against Ralf Rangnick's side.

The Blues will make the trip to the north-east of England to face the Red Devils at Old Trafford, where they haven't won since 2013.

It is the west London side's 33rd game in the Premier League this season as they look to finish in the top four once again.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

When speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Tuchel sent a message to his side's opponents before their away fixture against United.

"With all the respect we have for the history, occasion and quality of Man U, we try to win and arrive to win.

"We prepare to win this match and see what questions are asked, what the game demands and how the momentum shifts or not. This is pretty much it. It is not so much now or never because they are struggling with results recently.

"We prepare all the time to have the feeling now or never. We try to prepare in the best way possible and win the match tomorrow. Chelsea and Man U as a football fan and big Premier League fan, it is a big match and I would always watch it. To be a part of it would be nice!”

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel also commented on each side's respective situations, as he said: “We and Manchester United would love to be in a title decider but unfortunately there are two other teams in red and blue who have a word to say and over the last years made their point strongly.

"We have to accept it and try to close the gap, Manchester United as well in the last years campaign being second. Man U is one of the biggest clubs, very famous and successful. I can only repeat I am very grateful and excited to play there and arrive with a strong team.

"We arrive to win and play for the victory. This is a great feeling. I am not concerned about Man Utd. It is not my job and they will always recover. It is a huge club and the squad is full of individual talent. I am not involved, we have enough to do here.”

