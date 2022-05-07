Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Hands Thiago Silva Challenge to Sustain His Chelsea Performance Levels Next Season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has handed Thiago Silva a challenge to sustain his performances at the club next season. 

The 37-year-old joined the Blues as a free agent in the summer of 2020 and has gone on to become one of the side's most crucial players since his arrival. 

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but Silva signed an extension at the start of the year that will see him stay at the club until next summer. 

imago1011717831h

Ahead of his side's Premier League match against Wolves, Tuchel gave the centre-back a challenge for next season as he approaches his final year in Blue.

“Every decision you do you are convinced is a good decision no matter when you do it. Nobody could see this kind of situation coming, when you are sanctioned and cannot act on the transfer market and cannot act with our players so of course we are happy. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We wanted to do it. We did it in the moment where it was not done because a sanction was coming. It was done because we were convinced this is the most important. We had a reason, the player wants to stay, he sees his role, we see his influence. 

"It will be a huge challenge for Thiago also. We are aware he is not in the beginning of his career. It will be a huge challenge to keep the level up. If it stays like this, it is a good decision. Has nothing to do with the sanctions.”

imago1011718067h

Since joining nearly two years ago, Silva has made 78 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

The defender has scored five and assisted two goals during that time, as well as winning three major honours.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011701944h
Features/Opinions

Comment: The Chelsea Loanees That Could 'Prove a Point' to Thomas Tuchel on Pre-Season Return

By Rob Calcutt15 minutes ago
imago1011705469h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad for 2022/23 Season

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011550654h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona boss Xavi & Chelsea's Marcos Alonso 'Already Spoken' About Summer Transfer

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010015187h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Wolves as Kante & Jorginho Ruled Out

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011289570h (5)
News

Chelsea Confirm Terms Agreed for Todd Boehly's Consortium to Buy Club for £2.5BN

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1011270255h
News

'Very Positive in the Last Weeks' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Christian Pulisic Amid Chelsea Future Speculation

By Rob Calcutt8 hours ago
imago1011305893h (1)
News

Todd Boehly's Consortium Signs Agreement to Buy Chelsea Football Club

By Nick Emms8 hours ago
imago1011718067h
News

'We Had a Reason' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Thiago Silva Extending Chelsea Contract Before Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt8 hours ago