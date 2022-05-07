Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has handed Thiago Silva a challenge to sustain his performances at the club next season.

The 37-year-old joined the Blues as a free agent in the summer of 2020 and has gone on to become one of the side's most crucial players since his arrival.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but Silva signed an extension at the start of the year that will see him stay at the club until next summer.

Ahead of his side's Premier League match against Wolves, Tuchel gave the centre-back a challenge for next season as he approaches his final year in Blue.

“Every decision you do you are convinced is a good decision no matter when you do it. Nobody could see this kind of situation coming, when you are sanctioned and cannot act on the transfer market and cannot act with our players so of course we are happy.

"We wanted to do it. We did it in the moment where it was not done because a sanction was coming. It was done because we were convinced this is the most important. We had a reason, the player wants to stay, he sees his role, we see his influence.

"It will be a huge challenge for Thiago also. We are aware he is not in the beginning of his career. It will be a huge challenge to keep the level up. If it stays like this, it is a good decision. Has nothing to do with the sanctions.”

Since joining nearly two years ago, Silva has made 78 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

The defender has scored five and assisted two goals during that time, as well as winning three major honours.

