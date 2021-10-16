    • October 16, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Hands Timo Werner Chelsea Challenge for Brentford Clash

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea forward Timo Werner to seize his opportunity after picking up momentum in recent games for club and country. 

    Werner, 25, scored for Chelsea against Southampton prior to the international break to end his goal drought for the Blues, as well as netting several times for Germany on international duty. 

    The 25-year-old will now be itching to be given a chance from the start against Brentford on Saturday evening, and Tuchel is hoping the Germany international can 'restart' at the weekend to continue his positive form.

    sipa_35374454 (4)

    What Thomas Tuchel has said

    Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Brentford, Tuchel said: "With strikers, you might sometimes feel like this, that you keep them on the pitch and the momentum going because it is about form. But it's not only for strikers.

    "It is about the actual form and confidence and we have so many games, we cannot wait for players to re-find their full potential. We normally want the guys on the pitch who are in shape, who have confidence and have a certain momentum.

    "What we have to reflect upon is that Timo was not here. He scored the late winner against Southampton that should give him a lot of confidence.

    sipa_35373124 (1)

    "He played a good match but that was two weeks ago; today (Friday) we showed some pictures from the Southampton game but it feels a bit weird because his game was so long ago. The guys have played three other matches in between, but it was our last match.

    "We showed certain behaviours that we want to reintroduce and we want to reconnect with that feeling but it is not easy.

    "He (Werner) needs to restart tomorrow (Saturday) and if he gets the chance to start, he needs this kind of performance as against Southampton. From there on we go."

