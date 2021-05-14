Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' After Champions League Final Moved to Porto

Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Champions League Final Between Man City & Chelsea Being Moved to Porto

Thomas Tuchel is 'happy' to play the Champions League final in Porto after the location for the all-English final between Manchester City and Chelsea was moved earlier this week.

The final on May 29 was originally set to be played in Istanbul. But after the UK government placed Turkey on its travel 'red list', it saw UEFA reconsider the location of the final. London and Porto were the two options, but Porto was chosen due to the UK refusing to waive quarantine rules to give UEFA the exemptions they wanted. 

It is now being played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Porto's home ground.

And Tuchel isn't phased where the final is, he is just happy to have made the final at the end of the month.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I'm happy to go to Porto, I'm happy to go to a final, that's pretty much the easy answer. I would go anywhere to play a Champions League final. But right now the biggest challenge is to forget the Champions League final and be fully focused on the two finals that are ahead of us.

"We cannot lose one percent of concentration and focus. We did this in the last game against Arsenal and we got punished. So lesson learned and well accepted.

"The only thing on our mind is actually the game in Wembley (against Leicester City). We are happy to arrive today in the evening there, to prepare in a calm, focused way."

