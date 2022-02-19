Thomas Tuchel is delighted Conor Gallagher is a Chelsea player after his 'impressive' loan spell at Crystal Palace this season.

The 22-year-old won't be able to face his parent club on Saturday afternoon when Chelsea visit Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

However, it hasn't stopped Gallagher's boss Tuchel heaping praise on the midfielder ahead of the game.

Gallagher has played 24 times under Patrick Vieira this term since his loan switch, scoring seven and assisting five, which has drawn talk over his long-term future at Chelsea.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Upon his return to Cobham at the end of the season, Gallagher is expected to be given a chance to impress Tuchel with the expectation that he will be part of the first-team squad next season.

No decision or talks have been held yet over his role next season, Tuchel confirmed, but the German is delighted that he is their player after letting him leave temporarily for the 2021/22 campaign.

"It was very nice to have him around and he was impressive in pre-season, and then the opportunity came and they (Crystal Palace) offered him a role which he took and you see what it does to a player if they are needed, if they are playing an important role," admitted Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"He was not just offered that role, he took it and he took it with quality, with the energy he has, and now he took several steps in his development which is quite impressive."

On Chelsea's position regarding Gallagher, Tuchel added: "We are happy that he is our player, we are happy it is like this. Would it be the same if he had stayed? Nobody knows, but it was a good decision because he clearly developed and we will take this decision late because there’s no need to take it today.

"The season is by far not over and he needs to finish the season with Crystal Palace in the best possible way and we will see what he wants, what we want, and then we will have a talk and decide. But I’m happy that he’s our player."

