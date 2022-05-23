Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' for Ben Chilwell Despite Being 'Scared' of Chelsea Return

Thomas Tuchel has expressed his delight at seeing Ben Chilwell return to first team action despite admitting he was worried to allow him to feature from the bench against Watford.

The defender returned to action for the first time since injuring his ACL against Juventus back in November.

Speaking after his return, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel admitted that he is happy for Chilwell but was scared to allow him to feature.

The 25-year-old has been training hard to make his return long before the expected date, with Tuchel previously ruling him out until next season.

However, the hard work paid off as Chilwell made his return on the last day of the Premier League, featuring as a late substitute in his side's 2-1 win over Watford.

When asked about Chilwell's return to action, Tuchel said: "Very good. Was a bit scared if it's too much because he's in training but not full training.

"Fully deserved. Happy he had chance to have some minutes."

The defender was just as please himself, praising the Chelsea fans for their support.

He said: "This means everything. It's the moment that's driven me the last four, five months. This is the moment, getting on that pitch motivated me to work so hard in the gym."

Chilwell will be hopeful of playing a key part in Chelsea's season next campaign as they look to challenge on all fronts under new ownership once Todd Boehly's consortium complete the purchase of the club,

