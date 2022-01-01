'I am Happy for the Fans' - Thomas Tuchel Shares Thoughts on Return of Safe Standing

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said he is 'happy' for footballs as they see the return of safe standing at football grounds.

The Blues' Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon will be first football match to trial safe standing across England and Wales.

Fans in the Matthew Harding lower and Shed End upper and lower tiers will be able to use the facilities against the Reds at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Tuchel shared his thoughts on safe standing's return to English football and how it is used in the Bundesliga.

"I was not aware of that but I am happy for the fans, they like it and they want certain areas to watch a game standing and be a bit more emotional.

"But, safety is first, we can all agree on that. We are used to it in Germany where there are big sections where fans stand and are responsible to watch the game, it is a traditional thing and safe at the same time.

"Hopefully it will give the extra boost to our supporter because we absolutely need them on their best level at this moment and for the first game of the new year against Liverpool."

Chelsea will be one of five clubs in the top two tiers of English football who will have licensed safe standing areas in stadiums, joined alongside Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City.

These particular grounds were selected after they went through an application process which was led by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA).

