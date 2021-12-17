'We Were Happy we Played' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased to Have Played Everton Despite COVID Concerns

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he was happy to play Everton on Thursday night despite recent concerns over COVID-19 cases.

The Blues drew 1-1 with the Toffees, with Mason Mount and Jarrad Branthwaite both scoring for their respective sides.

Questions were raised over whether or not the game would still go ahead as it was revealed that three Chelsea players had tested positive and would therefore have to miss the game.

Speaking to the media after the disappointing draw, Tuchel was pleased that the game still went ahead as the Blues enter a busy festive period, where postponed fixtures would not be a welcome sight.

"We were happy we played today, it's a pleasure to play and do what we love. We love to work hard and play hard as a team.

"We push the guys, tried to be very positive about it. I was happy with the team on the pitch and it was good enough to win the game."

Mount opened the scoring in the 70th minute for Chelsea, before Branthwaite equalised just four minutes later to ensure the points were shared at Stamford Bridge.

With multiple clubs across the Premier League announcing high numbers of positive tests within their squads, many games have been postponed across the past few days and ahead of the weekend's round of fixtures.

Earlier reports have also suggested that some clubs may be pushing for a shutdown of the league for a few weeks in order for them to deal with any current and potential cases.

