Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' to Achieve Chelsea Target & Reach Carabao Cup Final After Spurs Triumph

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is please to reach the Carabao Cup final with victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final.

The Blues came out 3-0 victors on aggregate after winning 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel admitted he is happy to reach the final but that it is no less than he expected as Chelsea targetted a Wembley appearance.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When asked about how he feels to have reached three cup finals (FA Cup, UEFA Champions League & Carabao Cup) in under 12 months at Chelsea, Tuchel said: "Good because that was the target.

"When you go to the semi-final, of course, everybody wants to get to the final. We are very happy because Wembley is waiting, full house, cup final, this is where you want to be as footballers and coaches.

"This was the target and now we are there. Hard work and two good matches were needed and we did the job."

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel was left frustrated despite the victory, believing that Chelsea were 'playing with fire' after gifting Spurs several chances to equalise in the second leg.

The Blues manager went on to claim his side only worked at 85% of what they were capable of.

"I'm pretty sure we would have stepped up if they would have scored. Every goal has a reaction to it. We were like 3-0 up and there was no need to play with 90 per cent, 85 per cent but we did."

Chelsea will have to improve if they are to lift the trophy against Arsenal or Liverpool in the final at Wembley on February 27th.

