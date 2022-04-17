Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' to Reach FA Cup Final With Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is happy to have reached the FA Cup final with Chelsea following their victory over Crystal Palace.

Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount saw the Blues come out 2-0 victors at Wembley on Easter Sunday.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the match, Tuchel admitted his pride to reach the FA Cup final for his second year in a row, and Chelsea's third.

When asked about his emotions after reaching the final, Tuchel admitted: "Good. I am happy to be part of it again. I can not be more excited, more proud. To play a third final in Wembley, second in the FA Cup."

This comes after the German boss gave Patrick Vieira's side credit for the tough match.

"It was not easy," Tuchel admitted. "We play again three games in three different competitions. Not always easy, very challenging physically. We are the team with the most minutes in Europe.

"In football if you concede a goal, 1-0 maybe from the set piece you think 'did we invest enough?'. It is hard, they played a new system and changed it twice. If you win it you say you are patient and controlled, that was it."

Chelsea will now face Liverpool in the final, seeking revenge for the Carabao Cup final loss back in February, where Kepa Arrizabalaga's spot kick miss saw the Blues fall to defeat.

They will now be hoping to lift the domestic trophy, a potential first under the German manager.

