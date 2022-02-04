'Happy He’s Here' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased to Have Kenedy in Chelsea Squad

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is happy to see Kenedy return to the club for the rest of the season.

The Blues man had spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Flamengo in his native country of Brazil.

However he was recalled by his parent club to provide cover for their left wing-back position, with their first choice option Ben Chilwell being sidelined until next season as a result of his ACL injury.

When speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, Tuchel revealed he is pleased to have the 25-year-old at his disposal.

"Now we had the situation with Ben and having Kenny and Emerson on loan and Kenny was possible and I am happy that he’s here.

"Now it is his duty to get fit and we have to bring him to match fitness and then he needs some minutes. However that will work out – he needs to deserve it, but he’s now part of the group.

"He is a very nice guy and very talented and let’s see where he is and if he can maybe make it. I think it is a huge opportunity for him and I am happy to give it to him and help him make the best out of it."

Kenedy joined the Blues in 2015 from Fluminense and has made 27 appearances in all competitions since then, scoring three and assisting a further three.

His loan spell at Flamengo earlier in the season was the fifth of his Chelsea career, but he will stay at the club for the remainder of the campaign.

