Thomas Tuchel Happy With 'Brave And Courageous' Chelsea Performance Against Manchester United

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insisted he was happy with his side's performance in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues hosted Michael Carrick's United at Stamford Bridge in an attempt to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Following goals from Jadon Sancho and Jorginho, the fixture ended 1-1, with both teams taking home a point on the day.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking after the full time whistle, Tuchel insisted that he was happy with his side's performance.

"Happy. Absolutely happy," Tuchel told Sky Sports. "I was happy to coach the team. I saw a huge effort, big intensity and so many ball recoveries.

"We controlled the counter-attacks before they started. We were brave and courageous. They defended deep.

"You need the first goal to gain freedom and confidence. If you don't score, you always run a bit behind because you feel you are the stronger team and play in the opponents half. We had big chances we should have used."

The German tactician continued, insisting his side did all they could on the day.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I was happy with our aggression and the rhythm and intensity we defended.

"I was surprised that we did not make it from these ball wins to clearer chances but we were consistently producing.

"It was absolutely clear they only play with two strikers so we did not need a back four or five, we had a back three and put Reece on the left side to have more offensive power.

"Marcos did not play for a long time, he was tired. Mason and Christian Pulisic were bringing more energy from the side. Romelu brought more presence in the middle of attack.

"It could have worked out in the last minute. It would have been deserved but okay, I had to live with it."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube