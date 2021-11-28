Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Happy With 'Brave And Courageous' Chelsea Performance Against Manchester United

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insisted he was happy with his side's performance in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues hosted Michael Carrick's United at Stamford Bridge in an attempt to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Following goals from Jadon Sancho and Jorginho, the fixture ended 1-1, with both teams taking home a point on the day.

imago1008328549h

Speaking after the full time whistle, Tuchel insisted that he was happy with his side's performance.

"Happy. Absolutely happy," Tuchel told Sky Sports. "I was happy to coach the team. I saw a huge effort, big intensity and so many ball recoveries.

"We controlled the counter-attacks before they started. We were brave and courageous. They defended deep.

"You need the first goal to gain freedom and confidence. If you don't score, you always run a bit behind because you feel you are the stronger team and play in the opponents half. We had big chances we should have used."

The German tactician continued, insisting his side did all they could on the day.

Read More

imago1008325309h

"I was happy with our aggression and the rhythm and intensity we defended.

"I was surprised that we did not make it from these ball wins to clearer chances but we were consistently producing.

"It was absolutely clear they only play with two strikers so we did not need a back four or five, we had a back three and put Reece on the left side to have more offensive power.

"Marcos did not play for a long time, he was tired. Mason and Christian Pulisic were bringing more energy from the side. Romelu brought more presence in the middle of attack.

"It could have worked out in the last minute. It would have been deserved but okay, I had to live with it."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Happy With 'Brave And Courageous' Chelsea Performance Against Manchester United

2 minutes ago
imago1008114688h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Opens Up On Dismissal Of Playing Legend Frank Lampard

17 minutes ago
imago1008327309h
News

'It's a Big Point' - David de Gea On Surprise Draw With Chelsea

42 minutes ago
imago1005384043h
News

'It's Unbelievable' - Thiago Silva On Huge Impact Thomas Tuchel Has Had Since Joining Chelsea

47 minutes ago
imago1008328816h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008328832h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008328549h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Points Shared Despite Blues Dominance in West London

1 hour ago
imago1007432496h
News

'The Feeling is Very Good' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of Manchester United Clash

3 hours ago