Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' With Chelsea's Clean Sheets After Defensive Improvement

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is happy with the Blues' defence after they have registered several clean sheets this season.

The Blues have only conceded four goals in the Premier League so far this season, with the defence becoming one of the best in Europe since the German took over.

Speaking to CBS SPORTS, Tuchel discussed the recent defensive resilience.

imago1008120226h

He said: "In the last games it was absolutely like this, we had clean sheets, we deserved to have clean sheets and we kept the expected goals very, very low. This is something that we look into, you cannot rely just on results. 

"The result is too often misleading in football, such a huge factor is also luck and bad luck in games. We are looking into this but recently we are very happy with the development."

Read More

imago1008120230h

Several of Chelsea's impressive defenders are out of contract in the summer with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and captain Cesar Azpilicueta yet to extend their deals.

If all four leave, Trevoh Chalobah would be the only central defender in the current squad to remain at the club beyond the summer.

However, Chelsea are set to extend Azpilicueta's deal whilst Rudiger's future hangs in the balance. 

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008136686h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' With Chelsea's Clean Sheets After Defensive Improvement

43 seconds ago
imago0028502810h
News

John Terry Predicts Chelsea Victory Over Juventus to Top Champions League Group

30 minutes ago
imago1008116224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Declares Loyalty to Chelsea After Revealing He Wants to Stay for a 'Very Long Time'

1 hour ago
imago0032722104h
News

John Terry Delivers Honest Verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United Dismissal Ahead of Chelsea Clash

1 hour ago
imago1006990724h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Importance of Chelsea Winning Champions League Group Ahead of Juventus Clash

2 hours ago
imago1007030156h
News

'It Sharpened Our Mentality' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects On Juventus Loss

2 hours ago
imago0028502338h
News

John Terry Praises Chelsea Squad as 'Best in the League' Ahead of Premier League Title Challenge

3 hours ago
imago0025936080h
News

Former Chelsea Captain John Terry Names Jose Mourinho as the Best Manager He Played Under

3 hours ago