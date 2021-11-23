Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' With Chelsea's Clean Sheets After Defensive Improvement

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is happy with the Blues' defence after they have registered several clean sheets this season.

The Blues have only conceded four goals in the Premier League so far this season, with the defence becoming one of the best in Europe since the German took over.

Speaking to CBS SPORTS, Tuchel discussed the recent defensive resilience.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He said: "In the last games it was absolutely like this, we had clean sheets, we deserved to have clean sheets and we kept the expected goals very, very low. This is something that we look into, you cannot rely just on results.

"The result is too often misleading in football, such a huge factor is also luck and bad luck in games. We are looking into this but recently we are very happy with the development."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Several of Chelsea's impressive defenders are out of contract in the summer with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and captain Cesar Azpilicueta yet to extend their deals.

If all four leave, Trevoh Chalobah would be the only central defender in the current squad to remain at the club beyond the summer.

However, Chelsea are set to extend Azpilicueta's deal whilst Rudiger's future hangs in the balance.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube