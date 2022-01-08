Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' With Chelsea's Early Performance in 5-1 Victory Over Chesterfield

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that he is happy with his side's early performance against Chesterfield as the Blues came out 5-1 victors.

Tuchel's side were 3-0 up after just 20 minutes thanks to goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel gave his honest verdict on the result and performance.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "I am happy with the attitude with how we started. We started strong and well. We decided the match very early and this is what we wanted.

"At 5-0, we had a lot of changes in crucial positions and has some players who lacked some rhythm and confidence in the position they play.

"The job is done and we decided the match in the first half that was very good."

IMAGO / PA Images

Chesterfield made a game of it in the second-half, scoring a goal of their own as Chelsea fielded several players out of position, with Tuchel utilising the five substitutions rule to rest his players.

The German continued to expand on the performance, stating that it was not perfect, as he spoke to Chelsea's YouTube channel.

"It's never perfect, very professional. The first-half and beginning of second-half, good. I would have wished for more chances but we had many changes and were running out of defenders. Unfortunately we conceded one goal." he said.

Next up for the Blues is a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur, with Tuchel's side already leading 2-0.

