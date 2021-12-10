Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' With Kai Havertz's Current Chelsea Form

Author:

Thomas Tuchel is 'happy' with Kai Havertz's current form for Chelsea after labelling his style as 'unique'. 

The 22-year-old has already made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season, scoring four and assisting three.

Havertz has been deployed in the centre of the front line while Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have been sidelined through injury.

imago1006594480h

Chelsea have been sub-par in recent weeks but Havertz has been one of the positive for Tuchel despite the drop in standards. 

He came off against West Ham at half-time with an injury but was able to play 15 minutes on Wednesday night against Zenit St Petersburg.

The Blues now face Leeds United on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways and Tuchel was full of praise for the German ahead of the league encounter. 

Read More

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel said: "He has a unique style. He is getting technically strong, but he is getting more and more physical using his body having a lot of sprints. Being reliable off the ball.

imago1006144871h

"He is in a good place. Even in a match like Watford where everybody was a bit struggling, he had a good performance. So, I am happy with him in the moment."

On his best position, Tuchel added: "I think actually he can be whatever he is on any position, and I do not think that his behaviour is so much different if he plays as a high number 10 or as a nine.

"I just want him to do what he is doing on the best level. He has fantastic potential, and he is still super young. I think adaption happens anyway because the league and opponents and the club where he is we demand it.

"So it will happen on a very natural and healthy level, and he has the quality to adapt different positions and his style." 

imago1006144871h
