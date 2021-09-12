'I'm Super Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Emotions Regarding Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea Inclusions

September 12, 2021
Tuchel Reveals Emotions Regarding Barkley and Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea Futures

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his pleasure of having both Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in his squad this season.

Questions were raised over the futures of both players, with the English midfielders returning to the Blues in the summer after loan spells last season.

Barkley spent the previous campaign at Aston Villa, while Loftus-Cheek featured for fellow West London side Fulham.

In a report from The Telegraph, the German boss has commented on the players' situations at the club this season.

He said: "All I say is that, for example, with him (Barkley), and with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, I'm super happy.

"We had the in-house game here and the two did fantastic."

Breaking into the first team will be no easy task for them, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and new loan signing Saul Niguez all ahead of them in the pecking order.

Tuchel added: "They trained very, very well despite their personal situations."

Barkley arrived at the Blues in 2018 and has since won the FA Cup and Europa League, as well as netting 11 times in 86 appearances.

Loftus-Cheek rose through the Chelsea academy at Cobham and made his first senior appearance in 2014. The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign under Maurizio Sarri in the 2018/19 season, but a serious achilles injury sidelined him until the following summer.

Both midfielders have been included in Chelsea's Premier League and Champions League squads for the campaign. Their inclusions in the team provide even more depth for the Blues as they look to compete on all fronts this season.

