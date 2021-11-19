Thomas Tuchel Lauds Conor Gallagher After Providing Update on Chelsea Future

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he loved Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher from day one.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Crystal Palace for the season and has so far, made an excellent start to life in the top-flight as he plays regular minutes under Patrick Vieira.

Tuchel made the decision to allow the midfielder to leave on loan and his decision has been rewarded by Gallagher's fine form which has seen him return four goals and two assists in 11 appearances.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Gallagher has earned an England senior call-up as well as making his debut for Gareth Southgate's side during the November international break against San Marino.

Talk has surfaced over his long-term and Tuchel was quick to shut it down as he confirmed discussions will take place at the end of the season.

The Chelsea boss also placed on record his glowing assessment of Gallagher.

“It’s too early to talk about it (Gallagher’s Chelsea future) and way too early to talk about it in public before we talk with Conor himself about what he wants, what his goals are. This will happen in summer. We all agreed this is the best step, with the decision that he wanted to join Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira’s team. He saw this possibility for him, we had these talks before.

IMAGO / News Images

"I am not surprised that the national coach loves him because I loved him from day one. There cannot be a coach who does not like guys like this, humble, nice, smile on their face, who always want to give everything, want to learn, want to improve.

"I would also as a teammate have loved to play with him. He is a helper. He starts on minute one and finishes maybe in the shower. He maybe then finishes running and stealing balls. It is a pleasure to know the guy, to have the guy.

"I am super happy that things work out so well. Now it is on him to keep on going, keep the feet on the ground. The rest we will decide not in a rush.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube