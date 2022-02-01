Thomas Tuchel Has Already Delivered Verdict on Chelsea's January Transfer Window

Thomas Tuchel has already delivered his thoughts on Chelsea's January transfer window after the market closed on Monday night.

The month-long window came to an end which confirmed a quiet month for Chelsea as no new signings were made by the Champions League holders.

Despite targeting a wing-back in the early stages, their attempts of recalling Emerson Palmieri were rejected by Lyon, leaving the Blues to recall Kenedy from his loan spell at Flamengo.

Chelsea saw several depart over the month, including loan spells for Tino Anjorin and Juan Castillo. While Lewis Baker departed on a permanent basis to Stoke City.

Tuchel's focus was on the summer window. Chelsea have already started to put a list of targets together. But despite no activity last month, Tuchel was happy with his squad and after their injury and Covid problems, he was content if he had his whole squad back instead of new signings.

"Of course we will try to improve but if you mean do we need other players, I think we just need our whole squad," said the Chelsea head coach last month.

“Were Liverpool able to compete last year for the title? No. The only real difference was that they were lacking Virgil Van Dijk.

“I’ve said it many times, key players are key players because they are key in everything they do and every way in which they behave.

"Our team is a strong team and I love the ambition, I love the attitude and hunger with which we are playing. We are still brave and we are still up for a good fight, and you can trust anyone you put on the pitch. It’s a pleasure to be at the sideline.

“But it’s different if, as a player, you have to fight every single day for your place, and this is not the case in our team for too long. If you have a negative test and you are fit you have huge chances of being in the line-up.”

