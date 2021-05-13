Thomas Tuchel Has Already Delivered His Verdict on the Champions League Final Being Moved to Porto

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his side are ready to play in Porto, Portugal for the Champions League final on May 29 against Manchester City.

The final was moved to after the UK added Turkey to its ‘red list’ which saw alternative venues being considered, including Wembley. But Porto is the location for the final at the end of the month, which doesn’t bother Tuchel and his side.

Wembley was the preferred option, but they were unable to come to an agreement to facilitate the final in line with UEFA’s demands and requests.

The final will be held at Porto's Estadio Do Dragao. Sipa USA

Tuchel was asked prior to the announcement if he had a preference, which is quickly played down and stated his side will ‘adapt’ to the decision to play in Porto.

"No, absolutely not, the preference is to play it and to arrive wherever necessary,” Tuchel told the media on Tuesday prior to their Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

“The good thing for me is we have top guys on the subject involved in talks with UEFA and with everybody who is involved in that decision, which is the best thing for me, because the people know what they are doing, and they will inform us when there is a decision to be informed about. We'll adapt to whatever it is."

UEFA’s confirmation statement on the final being moved to Porto

"UEFA discussed moving the match to England but, despite exhaustive efforts on the part of the Football Association and the authorities, it was not possible to achieve the necessary exemptions from UK quarantine arrangements.

"The Portuguese authorities and the FPF stepped in and worked quickly and seamlessly with UEFA to offer a fitting venue for the final and, as Portugal is a green list destination for England, fans and players attending the final will not have to quarantine on their return home.

"The stadium capacity for the match will be finalised and confirmed in due course in cooperation with the Portuguese authorities and the FPF. However, fans of the competing teams will be able to buy tickets through the clubs in the usual way, with the 6,000 tickets per club going on sale as soon as possible from today. Arrangements for the sale of tickets to the general public will start on 24 May 2021 at 1400 CEST."

