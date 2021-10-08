Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Stance On Brazil's Decision to Release Thiago Silva Early From International Duty

Thomas Tuchel has already offered his stance on Thiago Silva's international involvement with Brazil after the defender was blocked from returning early ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Brentford on October 16.

The 37-year-old joined up with Brazil's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay. But their final match against Uruguay comes just a day before the match against Brentford.

This therefore meant it was likely Silva would be unavailable for selection against the Bees due to the short turnaround.

What has happened?

Brazil's match against Uruguay takes place on Friday 15 October, one day before Chelsea's return to domestic action, and Silva would return late to the Blues camp.

Chelsea made a request to see if the 37-year-old could be released early so he could be available to play against Daniel Farke's side, however Brazil won't release any players early, as per their head coach Tite.

"There was never that possibility (of them returning to England early). They were called up for the three games," said Tite.

What has Thomas Tuchel said?

Tuchel already delivered his verdict once Silva was called up after confirming it was likely he would miss the game due to returning on the day of the London derby.

The Chelsea boss conceded he couldn't do anything and that he has to 'live with it'.

"He will come back on the match day versus Brentford," said Tuchel earlier this month.

"This is the life of international breaks in 2021. Like it or not, what can I do?

"He's our player and he arrives on the match day back from a country where he then needs to do quarantine. Is this a good solution for us as a club? No, but we cannot hold him back. It's impossible.

"If they call him, he needs to go, otherwise he gets suspended by FIFA. So there is no choice. You simply have to live with it."

