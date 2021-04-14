NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea wish granted after drawing Real Madrid in Champions League semi-finals

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had his wish granted after they drew Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

After seeing off Porto in the quarter-finals on Tuesday night with a 2-1 aggregate win in Seville, Chelsea awaited their last four opponents which could have been Real Madrid or Liverpool.

On Wednesday, Real sealed the their place in the semi-finals after a goalless draw at Anfield against Liverpool saw them hold onto their 3-1 aggregate lead from the first leg.

The two sides will meet later this month for the first leg before the second leg takes place a week later at the start of May.

sipa_32965322

But following Chelsea's win in Seville, Tuchel revealed the reason why he wanted to face Real instead of Liverpool.

He said: "In general I like not to play against teams from your same league in the Champions League as it gives more of a feeling of a European competition but that is the only thing.

"The game is far from over but I will watch it for sure.

'Everything is possible. Liverpool are very strong at home so we take what we get. It is a good situation for us."

Chelsea will be the 'away' side for the first leg, before getting the home advantage for the returning fixture in May.

Mason Mount is ready for the challenge after teammate Christian Pulisic expressed his pride in reaching the last four.

"It's incredible [to reach the semi-finals]," admitted Pulisic in Seville. "After the long season we've had, to be here, I'm extremely proud."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32958389
News

Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea wish granted after drawing Real Madrid in Champions League semi-finals

sipa_32965322
News

Chelsea will face Real Madrid in Champions League semi-finals

sipa_32965346
News

Christian Pulisic 'extremely proud' to reach Champions League semi-finals with Chelsea

sipa_32965346
News

Christian Pulisic offers positive fitness update ahead of Manchester City FA Cup semi-final

sipa_32958389
News

Chelsea deny claims that Thomas Tuchel told Porto boss Sergio Conceicao to 'f**k off' after Champions League quarter-final tie

sipa_32958194
News

How much prize money Chelsea earned after Champions League quarter-final win over Porto

sipa_32965322
News

Thomas Tuchel 'told Porto boss Sergio Conceicao to f**k off' after Champions League tie

sipa_32959479
News

Mason Mount: Chelsea ready for Real Madrid or Liverpool in Champions League semi-finals