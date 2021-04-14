Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea wish granted after drawing Real Madrid in Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had his wish granted after they drew Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

After seeing off Porto in the quarter-finals on Tuesday night with a 2-1 aggregate win in Seville, Chelsea awaited their last four opponents which could have been Real Madrid or Liverpool.

On Wednesday, Real sealed the their place in the semi-finals after a goalless draw at Anfield against Liverpool saw them hold onto their 3-1 aggregate lead from the first leg.

The two sides will meet later this month for the first leg before the second leg takes place a week later at the start of May.

But following Chelsea's win in Seville, Tuchel revealed the reason why he wanted to face Real instead of Liverpool.

He said: "In general I like not to play against teams from your same league in the Champions League as it gives more of a feeling of a European competition but that is the only thing.

"The game is far from over but I will watch it for sure.

'Everything is possible. Liverpool are very strong at home so we take what we get. It is a good situation for us."

Chelsea will be the 'away' side for the first leg, before getting the home advantage for the returning fixture in May.

Mason Mount is ready for the challenge after teammate Christian Pulisic expressed his pride in reaching the last four.

"It's incredible [to reach the semi-finals]," admitted Pulisic in Seville. "After the long season we've had, to be here, I'm extremely proud."

