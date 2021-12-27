Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Taking Huge Risks Due to Injury Struggles

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea are taking 'huge risks' in terms of their players work overload due to injury concerns in his squad.

The Blues have played as many as three games a week over the Christmas period despire injury and Covid-19 concerns in recent weeks.

Speaking to the press after Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa via football.london, Tuchel revealed that his side have taken risks in recent weeks.

The Blues started Callum Hudson-Odoi just days after he returned to training from self isolation.

This is due to the sheer number of injuries the Blues have sustained in recent weeks, leaving them light for numbers as Tuchel handed debuts to three Academy stars against Brentford on Wednesday.

When asked to explain his team selection against Aston Villa, Tuchel discussed the risks that he has taken in recent weeks in regards to his players.

He said: "When you read the match sheet and read the names you might think, yes, everyone is there and it is a top squad. It is true but when you look in details, you see that we are struggling and taking some huge risks.

"Today, Callum was forced to play 90 minutes straight after Covid due to injuries during the match and that's the way it is."

This comes after the head coach revealed that he ignored the recommended playing time for Hudson-Odoi, forcing him to play the whole match upon his return to Chelsea action.

