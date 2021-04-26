NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea team news to face Real Madrid: Thomas Tuchel confirms Mateo Kovacic's absence, everybody else fit

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid.

Chelsea make the trip to Spain to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano on Tuesday night looking to take an advantage back to Stamford Bridge for the second leg next week.

Tuchel was without Mateo Kovacic against West Ham and he will miss the first leg, but they were boosted by Andreas Christensen's return that also saw Tammy Abraham return to the matchday squad. 

And the Chelsea head coach confirmed the team news on Monday ahead of the flight to Spain. 

Kovacic is Chelsea's only absentee for the clash in Madrid on Tuesday, who will miss the clash against his former side.

"The injury update is very short," Tuchel told the media. "There is only one player missing and that is Mateo Kovacic.

"Kova is not ready yet to return but everyone else is available and will be in the squad with us for tomorrow.

"We come into this important game in a good way. It is the best way to arrive into a huge Champions League match, with a crucial win under our belt."

Tuchel wants Chelsea to be themselves in Spain for the semi-final clash as they hope to progress to the finals for the first time since 2012.

He added: Be ourselves, that is the strategy. Rely on yourself, your strengths and do the things that make you confident. Hopefully we don't over-think and overdo it."

