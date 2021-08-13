Thomas Tuchel Has Discussed The Impact of The Returning Chelsea Fans Ahead of Premier League Opening Weekend

Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League opening clash against Crystal Palace, Thomas Tuchel has talked about the impact of the fans returning.

Restrictons have been lifted, allowing stadiums accross England to be at full capacity for the opening weekend.

Speaking ahead of the London derby on opening day, Tuchel discussed his emotions following the returning spectators.

Fans returned for the pre-season Mind Series

He said: "It changes the whole game and also coaching.

"It’s good we have the experience of half a season. We had a positive experience in two finals together. This creates a certain bond on which we can rely. We are very happy with the attitude of the group and the mentality of the group. Hopefully we can show this energy because I truly believe this is the energy that spectators want to see all over the world."

Thomas Tuchel talking ahead of Crystal Palace match-up

The German, who lifted his second trophy as Chelsea manager in the week as the Blues beat Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup, continued to speak about how the result isn't the only important factor for the fans as he looks to build a bonded side.

Tuchel continued: "That’s why you go into the stadium, not just for the victory - you go to feel the team, to feel the bond and the special energy and certain attitude in which you can define yourself. It is on us to produce this every single match and at Stamford Bridge.

"It should be a give and take and we need the spectators to be on their best level also and hopefully have them on our side and have them with us with the enthusiasm they can produce. It should then be a hard one to play against us, especially at Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea will be looking for a positive start and three points as they look to challenge at the top end of the league this season.

