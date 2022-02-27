Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is unsure how to handle himself at Wembley on Sunday during the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Chelsea head coach takes charge of his fifth final since he was appointment as Frank Lampard's successor in January 2021, but the game has been dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea have released two statements to offer their support to the people of Ukraine, while Russian-born owner Roman Abramovich relinquished stewardship and care of the club temporarily to the Foundation.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Tuchel admitted the whole situation has clouded the minds and distracted the squad in their preparations, and he admits he isn't fully sure how he can behave on the touchline at Wembley against Jurgen Klopp's side.

The German knows the game could serve as a distraction from the realities of what is currently occurring in Ukraine, and conceded that he goes into the final with a 'little bit of a bad conscience'.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Clearly yes (the match can be a good distraction), but still because the war is so close, so fresh, maybe it comes with a little bit of a bad conscience on Sunday," said Tuchel ahead of the game, as quoted by football.london.

“Like, are we allowed to fully engage, fully celebrate? Or would it be inappropriate? This is how I feel about it because it’s so new and fresh. It’s a mixed feeling I have to say.”

IMAGO / PA Images

He added on his side using any anti-Chelsea as motivation against Liverpool: “I know what you mean and sometimes we use these things, like when a decision goes against you or you feel treated unfairly, to build this sort of mentality to protect you, your team, your staff and build a strong crew to shield yourself from the influences and unfairness from outside.

“In this case, the issue is too big. I see the point but if you give it a second thought, how does it help now if we lose a football match given the situation that we have a war? This is simply not important enough and it will unfortunately not help. If it would, I am happy to lose the match."

Tuchel continued: “I was born in a peaceful Europe, have only lived in a peaceful Europe, and took peace for granted. Sometimes, war happened and it was more and more reported by the media because of the media landscape changed dramatically – you know what is going on on the other side of the world.

“So from time to time, you had this brutal reality check but still it felt far away. Now, a life experience: we have a war in Europe and it is simply unusual and a very horrible situation that nobody wants to experience. Everybody is worried.”

