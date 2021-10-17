'I am Not Concerned' - Thomas Tuchel Dismisses Worries Over Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner

    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Has No Concerns Over Chelsea Duo Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Despite Brentford Blank

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said he has no concerns over Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner after their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday. 

    Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the game, with Edouard Mendy producing a world class performance in between the sticks to help guide his side to their sixth league win of the season.

    Lukaku and Werner both started up top for the Blues against the fellow west London side, but were unable to get themselves on the scoresheet.

    The former has now gone four Premier League games without a goal.

    sipa_35593714

    However, Tuchel is not worried about the Belgian's form despite substituting him in the latter stages of Saturday's fixture.

    After the game, he said: "I am not concerned as I felt him a bit tired and then isolated because we were defending as a block too deep."

    "Both of them, Timo and Romelu, were too far away to help us and escape the pressure. That was the problem today. But I have no concerns."

    The attacking duo linked up well in the first half with Werner feeding the ball to Lukaku in the box who went on to score, but the offside flag was raised and the goal was disallowed.

    sipa_35592773

    Tuchel touched upon that particular chance, adding: "Normally, the best thing is he scores but he is very unselfish at the moment, looking for Timo in good situations, and when we had him in the situation it was a close offside decision."

    The Blues next face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35594081
    News

    'I am Not Concerned' - Thomas Tuchel Dismisses Worries Over Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner

    40 seconds ago
    sipa_35594772
    News

    'It Means a Lot' - Malang Sarr Delighted After Premier League Debut

    23 minutes ago
    sipa_35266724
    Transfer News

    Report: Contact Made Between Chelsea & Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35594756
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Edouard Mendy Over Ballon d'Or Nomination Snub

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35594081
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Was Tired & Isolated vs Brentford, Says Thomas Tuchel

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35593815
    News

    'I'm Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Ben Chilwell After Brentford Win

    12 hours ago
    sipa_35594772
    News

    'It Was a Tough Game' - Malang Sarr Speaks After Brentford Win

    12 hours ago
    sipa_35594081
    News

    'He's Been Fantastic' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Comments on Teammate Romelu Lukaku

    12 hours ago