Thomas Tuchel has 'no doubts' over Mason Mount's potential

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount's potential is in 'no doubt', says boss Thomas Tuchel who has hailed his influence on the side.

The 22-year-old has impressed the German who has only recently arrived at the club after taking over from Frank Lampard.

Mount was the key figure under Lampard and there were concerns after Tuchel dropped his for his opening game in charge against Wolves. However, since then he has started both games since and has impressed in both outings, showing his importance to Tuchel.

(Photo by Andy Rowland)

And Tuchel has acknowledged Mount's quality and influence however has warned that nobody is guaranteed a starting place.

"It was very clear before because we watched the team and he was a regular starter with Frank," said Tuchel. "We had no doubt he had potential and was the team player that he is. We did not choose him for the first game because we opted for a slightly different profile for the two no.10 positions. He showed what a big influence he can have from the bench.

"From here, there are no guarantees for anybody, not even for Mason. It is easy with him because he leaves his heart out there on the pitch, but everybody else does the same thing. It is a team effort and Mason is the first to agree.

"Is there room to improve? Yes. Is there a lot of room to improve? Yes, even for him. There are no gifts so he has to earn his place in every training session and every match. But he knows about it. He is a competitor."

Tuchel added: "I don’t want to put a limit to his development. He has a lot of potential. Besides being a great footballer, he is a super-nice guy. He is eager to learn, hungry to win, open-minded and he can perform for any manager."

