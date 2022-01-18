Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Has 'No Problem' With Lack of Celebration From Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech vs Brighton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that he has no problem with the lack of celebration from Hakim Ziyech after he opened the scoring against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Moroccan hit a sweet left-footed strike but it was not enough for Chelsea to hold on as they fell to a 1-1 draw.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel revealed that he has no problem with his player not celebrating when he scores.

imago1009210608h

When asked about the goal, Tuchel said: "Of course you can survive with this goal. We play under pressure. Not many teams control Brighton over 90 minutes. 

"In the moment, it’s too difficult to be too harsh on our players because I know what's going on."

Read More

The German head coach then continued to reveal that he has no issue with his player showing no emotions when he scores, as well as the Moroccan's conversation with Romelu Lukaku, who appeared to be frustrated with his teammate.

imago1009210482h

"He can score 20 more and not celebrate, no problem," Tuchel continued.

"I hope it's normal that they (Ziyech & Lukaku) talk, not happy, not like it if we say that we want more. Even in the reaction of the goal we are tired, we are relieved."

Chelsea will be hoping to recover their form as they face bitter London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday before turning their attention to the FA Cup fourth round and a tie against Plymouth Argyle.

